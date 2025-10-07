THANE: The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has suspended Dr Sanjay Jadhav, a specialist medical officer at Shastri Nagar Hospital, following the death of a toddler and her aunt due to a snake bite two weeks ago in Dombivli. Dombivali snake bite deaths: KDMC suspends doctor

The KDMC commissioner suspended Dr Jadhav on October 3 with immediate effect, under Section 56(1) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

The toddler, Pranavi Bhoir, 4, died due to a snake bite on September 28, and her 24-year-old aunt, Shruti Thakur, succumbed to the venom on September 30. Family members alleged that delays, non-availability of anti-venom, and inadequate facilities at Shastri Nagar Hospital have contributed to the deaths.

The victims’ family staged a protest in health officer Dr Deepa Shukla’s cabin at the KDMC headquarters, demanding that a case of culpable homicide be filed against the hospital staff. The protest ended only after Dr Shukla provided a written assurance that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Following the incident, Dr Shukhla carried out a detailed inquiry with the hospital staff and the hospital’s chief medical officer. Based on the investigation, a report was submitted on October 3, 2025, by Dr Shukla. The report stated that on the day of the incident, Dr Sanjay Jadhav, who was scheduled for night duty, was absent as his daughter was unwell.

Reacting to the suspension order, Satyawan Mhatre, Bhoir’s uncle, said to HT, “We do not want the doctor suspended. I want action against Dr Deepa Shukla, who is responsible. Tomorrow, I am leading a protest rally to the KDMC headquarters at 11am with hundreds of residents from Dombivli West and will later go to court to file a case against Dr Shukla.”

Mhatre further stated that they demand improvements in the KDMC health department, which he claims caused the deaths of his family members. He warned that if no action is taken, more lives could be lost due to KDMC’s negligence. Despite the KDMC investigation report stating that they provided the patients with anti-venom, oxygen support, and PICU care, Mhatre maintains that these claims are false.