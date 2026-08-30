England thrash Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord's to seal series win with a Test to spare

England beat Pakistan by 194 runs in four days of the second test at Lord's on Sunday and won its first series since December 2024 with a match to spare. England's Harry Brook and Joe Root celebrate after the match (Action Images via Reuters)

Pakistan was inevitably bowled for 194 in a daunting chase of 389 about 45 minutes after tea. Saud Shakeel led his team's first batting resistance in the series and was caught on the boundary for an agonizing 97, the highest score in the series for either team.

England had to take only 18 wickets because opening batter Imam-ul-Haq never appeared after tearing his left calf on the first day.