Dombivli man arrested for raping 9-year-old daughter repeatedly

Vishnunagar police have arrested an alcoholic man who allegedly raped his nine-year-old daughter repeatedly for the past few months after forcibly giving her alcohol. He used to physically assault his wife too. The wife sought help from an NGO and social workers, and filed a case against the man.

The 49-year-old accused, a resident of Dombivli, works as a photographer. Police said that he’d beat his wife, who went to her native with her eight-year-old daughter, leaving the nine-year-old with the father. He allegedly forcefully told her that he’d give her a bath. Despite her refusal, he touched her inappropriately and raped her.

The girl told her mother and she confronted her husband about the same but he refused the allegations and scolded the girl. The second time, the accused asked the girl to sleep with him at night and at around 2 am, woke her up and raped again. Her mother asked her the next day the reason why she was crying. The girl told her everything. During and after these incidents, the accused had forcefully fed alcohol to them several times.

Sub-inspector S Kapile said, “We arrested the accused for his cruel behaviour towards his young daughters under Sections 376AB, 354A, 324 and other sections of POCSO. He beat up his daughter and their mother several times in an inebriated state and sexually assaulted his nine-year-old daughter several times in the past few months.”