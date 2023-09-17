Dombivli’s building collapse: Rescue operation called off

Dombivli: The ongoing rescue operation in Dombivli’s building collapse incident was called off after three trapped people were rescued, informed Thane Disaster Response Force (TDFR) officials. The incident claimed two lives. HT Image

“Three people have been rescued and the rescue operation has been called off,” said Sachin Dube, a senior TDRF official on Saturday. Two people have died after a three-story building collapsed in Dombivli on Friday evening.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) official said that the crumble and debris were being removed using the poke lane, JCB, and other equipment by the disaster management team and fire brigade team. The other official from the encroachment department of KDMC also demolished the partial building around 80% and the rest of the 20% is being demolished constantly.

The sources said that a few residents were looking for their belongings and important documents which were trapped under debris.

According to Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation KDMC, the building Adinarayam Krupa is 50 years old and in a very dangerous condition, and in 2018 issued a notice to vacate the building. Two families were believed to be in the building when a portion of it collapsed around 5 p.m., officials said. Three people were feared trapped under debris one was alive Dipti Lodiya who was admitted into a nearby hospital for medical treatment and is out of danger and two-Arvind Bhatkar, 70, a retired bank employee, and Sunil Lodiya, 50 were dead.

KDMC officials sources said that a total of 30 families had stayed in the building earlier wherein 20 families vacated and later remaining 10 families returned to live there. Out of ten families, a total of 42 people were staying there. On Friday morning, officials from KDMC approached the building and announced to vacate the building. Three people did not vacate their rooms and the rest of them left the building after KDMC initiated action.

Bhausaheb Dangde, commissioner of KDMC said, “We will issue occupancy certificates to a tenant who fears if they vacate their rooms or flats then they lose their share and will not get them. An occupancy certificate will help them and ensure their rights are safe when the building goes into redevelopment. We will give more FSI in this scenario.”

KDMC officials said that so far, in 2023 a total of 288 dangerous and very dangerous buildings across the twin city of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation. Out of 288, 121 is a very dangerous building and 220 is only a dangerous building.

An official from KDMC said that they issue notices to at least 30-year-old buildings as usual and ask them to conduct a structural audit and submit their report to KDMC. Following the report, it is ensured whether it is repairable or demolishing condition accordingly action will be taken.