MUMBAI: The domestic help of a businessman from Wadala was booked on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond-studded gold and silver jewellery worth ₹65 lakh. A police team has been sent to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to trace the accused, who is believed to have fled there. Domestic help booked for stealing jewellery worth ₹65 lakh

The accused has been identified as Raju Bhavesh, a resident of Ahmedabad, who had joined work at the complainant’s house just two days before the theft. The incident occurred on Wednesday between 12.30 pm and 6.15 pm at Lodha Tower Three on Lodha New Cuffe Parade Road, Wadala.

The complainant, Abhishek Sanjay Agarwal, a businessman who owns Baba Steel Private Limited in Khopoli, Raigad, lives with his family at Lodha Evoke Apartments in Wadala. In his parents’ bedroom, one of the wooden wardrobes was fitted with a Godrej digital locker, which was used to store diamond-studded gold and silver jewellery.

According to the police, Agarwal had earlier employed another domestic help, who left for his native village for personal reasons. Raju, who was previously working at the house of Agarwal’s mother-in-law’s sister, was then hired. He joined duty on January 12 and was entrusted with all household chores. He would work during the day and sleep in a room near the main entrance of the flat.

Agarwal told the police that Raju gained the family’s trust by carrying out his duties without any complaint for two days. On Wednesday, Agarwal and his wife left the house to drop his parents at the Navi Mumbai international airport, from where they were travelling to Jaipur on a pilgrimage. Before leaving, Agarwal locked all bedroom doors, leaving Raju alone at home.

“After dropping his parents, Agarwal proceeded to his factory in Khopoli. In the evening, when he returned to his residential complex around 8 pm, he sent his driver ahead with luggage and stopped at a nearby Ganesh temple. The driver then called him to inform him that no one was opening the door,” said a police officer.

Using a spare key, Agarwal entered the house and found that Raju was missing. When inquired, Agarwal’s wife told him she had not sent Raju anywhere. He then checked the CCTV footage, which showed Raju leaving the house around 6.15 pm and his phone was also switched off, the officer added.

Agarwal also told the police that his parents’ bedroom door was open, the lights were on, and three out of four wooden cupboards in the room were broken open. They then checked the locker and found that diamond-studded and gold ornaments, along with silver coins weighing 1,138 grams and collectively valued at ₹65 lakh, were missing. He then rechecked the CCTV footage, which allegedly showed Raju leaving the flat alone, with his shirt visibly bulging and pockets stuffed, indicating he had concealed the stolen valuables on his person before fleeing.

Agarwal then approached the Wadala TT police, who went to the spot and recorded his detailed statement. Based on his complaint, a case of theft has been registered against Raju Bhavesh. “We have registered an offence and teams are working to trace the accused in his hometown, Ahmedabad in Gujarat,” a senior Wadala TT police officer said.