MUMBAI: As part of the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, booth-level officers (BLOs) will undertake door-to-door visits across Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban between June 30 and July 29 to verify voter details and update the electoral rolls. Door-to-door verification of voters for SIR starts today

District election officer and BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide has appealed to all eligible voters to cooperate with the BLOs by providing the required information during their home visits to ensure that the revision exercise is completed successfully. During the visits, the BLOs will distribute enumeration forms to citizens, who will be required to fill in the necessary details, sign the form and return a copy to the officer.

The administration has advised voters to prepare in advance by checking details of their own or their parents’ previous electoral records, including their name, assembly constituency, electoral roll part number and serial number, through the Election Commission’s website or the ECINET app.

In cases where the voter or their parents’ names do not appear in previous electoral rolls, citizens will be required to produce any one of several approved identity or eligibility documents. These include a birth certificate, passport, Class X or any other educational certificate, residence certificate, caste certificate, government or public sector employee or pension identity card, family register issued by the state government or local authority, government-issued land or house allotment certificate, forest rights certificate, proof of inclusion in the National Register of Citizens, an identity card or certificate issued before July 1, 1987, by a bank, post office, Life Insurance Corporation or any government authority, or an Aadhaar card. Voters have also been asked to keep a recent passport-sized photograph ready.

Citizens can verify whether their names appear in previous Special Intensive Revision electoral rolls by visiting the Election Commission’s official website or using the dedicated online search facility. For further assistance, they can contact the nearest Electoral Registration Officer’s office or call the Election Helpline at 1800 22 1850.