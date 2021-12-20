Down slow line trains between Kalwa-Mumbra run on a new alignment

Thane: Following the 18-hour mega block on Sunday, the suburban trains on the down slow line from Kalwa to Mumbra have started running on a new alignment via tunnel number 1 from Monday onwards.

This new setup is part of long-stretch construction work on the fifth and sixth line between Thane-Diva railway stations for diversion of trains to help avoid any obstructions or delays in the Central line for both suburban and outstation trains.

After exiting tunnel 1, the trains will run on the current down slow line. Similarly, suburban trains on the up slow line from Mumbra to Kalwa will use the same route wherein after exiting the tunnel, they will run on the up slow line. There are a few more mega blocks planned in the future for the completion of work on the fifth and sixth lines.

Thane-Diva is the busiest section of the suburban network of the Central Railways. The work of the fifth- and sixth-line project between the two stations was sanctioned in 2008 and since then, its cost rose from ₹130 crore to ₹440 crore.

The 9-km stretch between Thane and Diva has four lines; however, if compared to the other stretches that have six to eight lines, this stretch, in particular, has a narrow section that delays local, suburban and outstation trains.