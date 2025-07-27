MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday reinstated Dr Sudhir Medhekar as the academic dean of HBT Medical College and Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital, just three days after he was removed from the position. Dr Sudhir Medhekar reinstated as Cooper college’s academic dean three days after removal

Dr Medhekar was relieved of his duties on July 23 by deputy municipal commissioner (public health) Sharad Ughade following allegations of administrative irregularities. He was stripped of all administrative and financial powers and confined to his original role in the dermatology department, as a probe was initiated into alleged lapses at various levels of the college’s administration.

In the interim, Dr Neelam Andrade, director of all BMC-run hospitals, was given charge of administrative responsibilities at Cooper. However, BMC officials had indicated to Hindustan Times that the decision to remove Dr Medhekar was under review.

On Friday, the BMC formally reinstated him as the academic head of the college, in charge of overseeing its educational functions.

“After deliberation, we have decided that Dr Sudhir Medhekar will continue as academic dean,” a senior BMC official said. “However, we have received multiple complaints regarding administrative issues in the college. These will be investigated, and the next course of action will be based on the findings.”

Dr Andrade will continue as administrative dean, handling day-to-day operations of the hospital. Dr Medhekar declined to comment on the development.

Among the faculty, opinion about Dr Medhekar is divided. Some colleagues described him as a disciplined administrator who ensured timely completion of tasks. “He was strict, but he got things done,” said a senior doctor at the college.

However, other officials had earlier raised concerns about his management style. One senior BMC officer alleged irregularities in tenders and contracts during Dr Medhekar’s tenure, claiming that delays in contractor payments had disrupted hospital services and led to threats of strikes from some staffers.

Resident doctors also expressed dissatisfaction over the state of administrative affairs. One pointed to a lack of coordination between committees and minimal visible improvements despite frequent staff reshuffles. “If he was strict, at least there would have been some results on the ground,” said a resident doctor, requesting anonymity.

Doctors also flagged long-standing issues such as pay disparities between resident doctors from Diplomate of National Board (DNB) programmes and those from MD-MS courses. While DNB doctors work on contract, their MD-MS counterparts are full-time employees, leading to frustration and recent representations to the municipal commissioner.

Contractual cleaning staff, too, have reportedly not been paid in over four months, adding to the administrative discontent. “He frequently transferred and suspended administrative personnel, which worsened manpower shortages and disrupted functioning,” another resident said.

The BMC’s investigation into the complaints continues even as Dr Medhekar resumes academic responsibilities at the college.