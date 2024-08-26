Draft policy on hoardings ignores climate, environment and safety concerns, say activists

MUMBAI: Concerned citizens and environmental activists have submitted their suggestions and objections to the draft policy for the display of outdoor advertisements, 2024, stating that the policy fails to address critical issues on climate, environment and safety. HT Image

Watchdog Foundation, an NGO comprising advocate Godfrey Pimenta, Nicholas Almeida and Vivienne D’Souza, has recommended that the BMC ban banners and hoardings near fully grown trees, as there have been cases of illegal tree hacking to improve hoarding visibility. Pimenta also suggests that hoardings and banners be prohibited near traffic signals and a clear limit be set on the number of hoardings and banners in any area, with a specified minimum distance between them to avoid visual clutter. The current guidelines, he says, could lead to congestion, undermining the city’s aesthetics.

Another objection listed is to prohibit digital advertising on road medians, as it distracts drivers and poses a significant safety risk. Pimenta also suggests that buffer zones be established around schools, residential areas, hospitals, and historical sites to minimise the impact of advertising on these regions.

The Watchdog Foundation has also filed another suggestion pertaining specifically to the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse on May 13, which killed 17 persons and injured over 74. “In coastal areas, where corrosion is a concern, only corrosion-resistant steel should be used to ensure the durability and safety of hoardings,” says the suggestion. “Due to high wind velocities, reduce the maximum height of hoardings, especially large ones, to ensure that they can withstand strong winds. The BMC should require the re-erection of large metal hoardings that have exceeded their service life, similar to building redevelopment guidelines after 30 years, in order to enhance public safety.”

Another recommendation is that the BMC incorporate provisions similar to the Advertising Codes under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, to ensure ethical and content standards for all hoardings, banners and digital displays.

NGO Awaaz Foundation, on its part, has submitted that the policy should also address the adverse effects of uncontrolled light pollution on safety, health and the environment. To this end, founder Sumaira Abdulali has recommended the incorporation of several key guidelines in line with practices adopted by many global cities.

“The BMC must establish a cap on the brightness levels for digital hoardings to prevent excessive glare and ensure safety,” states the note detailing her objections. The display brightness must automatically adjust according to ambient lighting conditions, reducing unnecessary light exposure and energy consumption.” Abdulali has also suggested that the BMC form a committee which includes NGOs and scientific experts to recommend and oversee the implementation of guidelines for all illuminated displays.

The activist has also asked for a complete ban on video and animation content in outdoor advertising, as these can be particularly distracting and harmful to both drivers and pedestrians. Another suggestion is that the BMC clearly identify and regulate locations where hoardings, such as those on moving vehicles (private cabs), bus stops and road dividers, are allowed. “Establish strict, zone-specific guidelines and ensure that citizen input is considered in the demarcation process,” states Abdulali in her objections.

By incorporating these measures, the draft policy can effectively balance the need for innovative advertising with the critical responsibility of safeguarding public health, safety, and environmental well-being, opined environmental activists.