MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized 16 kilograms of Mephedrone or MD, worth ₹24 crore in grey market, from the alleged possession of two persons, who arrived in the city from Hyderabad by bus. DRI arrests 5 with MD worth 24cr and ₹ 1.93cr in cash

In a follow-up operation, the agency nabbed three more accused from Mumbai and recovered ₹1.93 crore in cash from them.

Mephedrone is a psychotropic substance prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The agency intercepted the two accused bus passengers, in whose possession the contraband was found, after getting information that Mephedrone was being smuggled into the city from Hyderabad by two men travelling in a bus, agency sources said.

The agency intercepted the bus and apprehended the two passengers a day before DRI’s 67th Founding Day on Wednesday. A search of their baggage resulted in the recovery of the 16 kilograms of the contraband material in the form of white powder. A preliminary test conducted by the DRI using a field test kit confirmed it to be Mephedrone, agency sources said.

Acting on information derived from the questioning of the intercepted persons, the DRI arrested three alleged middlemen and purported receivers of the contraband in Mumbai and recovered ₹1.93 crore in cash during searches conducted at their premises.

The two bus passengers and the three middlemen-receivers were arrested, and the recovered cash was seized under provisions of the NDPS Act.