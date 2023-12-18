close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / DRI arrests Nigerian operating drug syndicate from Greater Noida

DRI arrests Nigerian operating drug syndicate from Greater Noida

Dec 18, 2023 03:26 PM IST

The accused was allegedly operating and financing a drug cartel, he said.

The DRI's Mumbai unit had seized 2.4 kg of cocaine at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and arrested a member of the cartel on October 14, the official said.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed the name of a Nigerian national who was financing and operating the cartel from Greater Noida, he said.

After sustained efforts and surveillance over a couple of months, a team of DRI officials recently tracked down the accused and apprehended him, the official said.

The DRI team recovered SIM cards, mobile phones and passports issued from different countries during the arrest, he said.

The accused was brought to Mumbai on transit remand and sent to judicial custody by court, the official said.

