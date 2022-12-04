DRI detains two foreigners with cocaine worth 18 crore

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday detained two foreigners at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and seized 1,794 grams of cocaine valued at approximately ₹18 crore in the illicit market.

Based on intelligence, the agency intercepted two passengers who came from Addis Ababa to Mumbai on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-640 on Saturday. Examination of their luggage led to the recovery of four empty handbags. The handbags were cut open and two plastic pouches were recovered from each of the handbags – concealed in hidden cavities made in the handbags.

“A total of eight plastic pouches containing the powdery substance were recovered. The powdery substance was tested with a narcotics field-testing kit and tested positive for cocaine, a substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985,” the DRI stated.

The weight of the recovered contraband material was found to be 1,794 grams, valued at approximately ₹18 crore in the illicit market, DRI sources said.

One of the accused is a 27-year-old male from Kenya, whereas the other detained foreigner is a 30-year-old Guinea national, who is engaged in a ladies clothing business. The agency has not revealed their names. They are being probed under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, of 1985 for allegedly smuggling commercial quantities of cocaine.

The passengers are being interrogated for the intended beneficiary in India. They have also revealed some information about the person who gave them the consignment, which is being verified.

At the time of going to press the foreigners were not placed under arrest and their questioning was on.