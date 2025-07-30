MUMBAI: In a major crackdown on the smuggling of substandard goods, the Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 160 metric tonnes of illegally imported Chinese toys, counterfeit cosmetics, and footwear worth ₹6.5 crore. DRI seizes ₹ 6.5 crore worth of illegal Chinese toys, fake cosmetics and shoes

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the agency tracked and intercepted 10 suspicious containers across multiple locations — Mundra and Hazira Ports in Gujarat, Kandla Special Economic Zone, and Inland Container Depot Piyala in Faridabad, Haryana. The containers were allegedly misdeclared with generic labels such as mini decorative plants, keychains, pencil boxes, and showpieces — an attempt, officials said, to dodge scrutiny.

A detailed inspection revealed the containers were primarily loaded with toys, along with significant quantities of unlicensed cosmetics and footwear.

Officials said the toys were imported without the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, in violation of the Foreign Trade Policy and the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020. BIS certification ensures toys meet safety and quality benchmarks. Non-compliant goods are prohibited and are either destroyed at the importer’s cost or re-exported to the country of origin.

The seized cosmetics, according to the DRI, were not only counterfeit but also lacked approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), violating the Intellectual Property Rights (Imported Goods) Enforcement Rules, 2007. The footwear, too, was found to be BIS non-compliant and in breach of the Footwear made from Leather and other Materials (Quality Control) Order, 2024.

“Aligned with national policy regarding toy imports, the DRI has stepped up efforts to detect and seize cheap, unsafe, and substandard Chinese toys,” said a senior DRI official. “These toys pose serious safety and health risks to children, while also harming India’s burgeoning toy manufacturing sector and causing substantial loss to the national exchequer.”