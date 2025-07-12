Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

DRI seizes smuggled Chinese firecrackers worth 35 Cr

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 08:40 AM IST

According to the DRI, the Chinese fireworks, weighing 100 metric tonnes, were illicitly imported in the name of a unit in the Kandla Special Economic Zone

MUMBAI: In a major crackdown on the smuggling of Chinese firecrackers and fireworks into India, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized huge quantities of Chinese fireworks worth 35 crore, found concealed in seven containers in Nhava Sheva Port, Mundra Port, and Kandla SEZ. The key accused has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the DRI officials said.

According to the DRI, the Chinese fireworks, weighing 100 metric tonnes, were illicitly imported in the name of a unit in the Kandla Special Economic Zone.(Reuters/ Representative photo)
According to the DRI, the Chinese fireworks, weighing 100 metric tonnes, were illicitly imported in the name of a unit in the Kandla Special Economic Zone.(Reuters/ Representative photo)

According to the DRI, the Chinese fireworks, weighing 100 metric tonnes, were illicitly imported in the name of a unit in the Kandla Special Economic Zone. The accused misdeclared the materials in the containers as mini decorative plants, artificial flowers and plastic mats, said a police officer.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / DRI seizes smuggled Chinese firecrackers worth 35 Cr
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On