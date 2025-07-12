DRI seizes smuggled Chinese firecrackers worth 35 Cr

MUMBAI: In a major crackdown on the smuggling of Chinese firecrackers and fireworks into India, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized huge quantities of Chinese fireworks worth ₹35 crore, found concealed in seven containers in Nhava Sheva Port, Mundra Port, and Kandla SEZ. The key accused has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the DRI officials said. According to the DRI, the Chinese fireworks, weighing 100 metric tonnes, were illicitly imported in the name of a unit in the Kandla Special Economic Zone.(Reuters/ Representative photo)

