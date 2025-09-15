Driver, friends arrested in Ghatkopar accident case

MUMBAI: The police on Sunday arrested three persons, including the woman who hit a pavement dweller on a footpath at Ghatkopar on Saturday. She was allegedly driving the SUV under the influence of alcohol, said a police officer. Dama was allegedly driving the SUV under the influence of alcohol, said a police officer.

The victim, who remains unidentified, had sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The arrested accused are Bhavika Dama, the driver, along with her friends Koran Bhanushali and Aniket Bansode, who were present with her in the vehicle.

The police have on Sunday added the charge of attempt to culpable homicide in the case under section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The police are still awaiting their blood alcohol report. “The driver appeared drunk and we found a few alcohol bottles in the car, based on which we have added this section,” said the officer.

The three were produced before the court on Sunday and remanded to police custody for the next two days.

The incident occurred around 6.15am on Saturday on the LBS Road in Ghatkopar when an allegedly drunk Dama lost control of the vehicle and hit the pavement dweller.