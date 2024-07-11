Driver stabs co-worker at an under-construction plant

PALGHAR: A 25-year-old concrete mixer driver stabbed his coworker on Wednesday in the chest after a fight erupted between them over some minor issue. HT Image

The incident occurred at an under-construction Integrated Nuclear Recycle Plant (INRP) at Tarapur in Palghar district. Around 11.30am and 12, the accused Kisan Vijay Gunjal stabbed Rupesh Babu Vavare, 23, with a knife-like object.

Vavare was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Boisar. Although he was stabbed in the chest, fortunately, most of his vital organs were found to be unaffected, said assistant police inspector Sagar Kawle, Tarapur police station. Gunjal also sustained minor injuries in the incident and is being treated.

An FIR has been registered under section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Tarapur police station, but the police are waiting to get their statements, as both the accused and the injured are not in a condition to give their statements, API Kawle added.

The Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB) is setting up an Integrated Nuclear Recycle Plant (INRP) near BARC facilities in the coastal town of Tarapur, around 130 km north of Mumbai. The project is spread over 80 hectares, and the plant is designed to process spent fuel received from Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs).

As the first large-scale integrated plant in the country, INRP will process spent fuel obtained from Indigenous nuclear power plants and perform leftover atomic waste disposal. The plant is being constructed by a renowned construction company. The TMS territory is heavily guarded by CISF personnel, and all personnel are thoroughly checked during their entry and exit. This incident has raised questions about the security checking at the sensitive establishment of the country.