Drugs case: One accused held from Raj

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested from Kota in Rajasthan, Danish Merchant alias Danish Chikna, a south Mumbai resident, wanted in a drugs case, and allegedly recovered 200gm of hashish from

him.

Merchant is allegedly involved in supplying hashish, codeine and other drugs for more than five years and have registered several cases of extortion and attempt to murder against him in local and neighbouring police stations.

Merchant is a son of alleged underworld Dawood Ibrahim aide Yusuf Chikna, a gangster from Dongri area. Merchant was on the run after the NCB busted a drug laboratory in Dongri in January and arrested drug supplier Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan and his associate Arif Bhujwala. The agency then allegedly recovered drugs worth ₹10 crore, two pistols each from Pathan and Bhujwala during raids. Bhujwala was allegedly manufacturing MD from more than three years at the laboratory, said NCB officers.

“During the raid, NCB also seized a dairy, in which codes and networks of the drug cartel were mentioned, and several drug suppliers were arrested from Thane and Mumbai. Merchant was wanted in the case,” said zonal director Sameer Wankhede of the NCB.

In another operation, the NCB on Thursday intercepted a 35-year-old Nigerian national at Koparkhairane area in Navi Mumbai and allegedly seized drugs worth ₹1 crore from his possession. Wankhede said, “We recovered 260gm of heroin and 22gm of cocaine from possession of the arrested accused, Chiuwkadi Peter.”

Based on a tip-off, another team of the NCB intercepted one Nashir Samiruddin in Jogeshwari (West) and allegedly recovered 55gm of Mephedrone from him.