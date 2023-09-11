Drunk man kills infant daughter during fight with wife

Thane: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter after a quarrel erupted between him and his wife on Friday. During their fight, the baby started crying for food, which made him angry. HT Image

The accused, Altaf Ansari, 26, came back home drunk and started arguing with his wife over food, and later started abusing her. He then picked up the baby and flung her out of the house. The baby fell on her head and succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The mother then lodged a police complaint.

Ansari would often fight with his wife, most of them being household issues, and had started doubting her character too, said the police.

“The accused, after beating his wife mercilessly, threw her out of the house. His daughter was hungry and crying for her mother which made him angry, and he threw her out too with full force and she fell on her head. The neighbours helped the woman admit the girl in a hospital, but during the treatment she suffered severe blood loss and died,” said a police officer from Shil-Daighar police station.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ansari works as a daily wage worker and has been living in Mumbra for the past few years. The couple got married two years ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON