Dump on us: Debris-On-Call service picks up in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In a desolate area in Dahisar’s Kokanipada, at the northern edge of the city limits, is the answer to one of Mumbai’s pressing problems – it’s a graveyard of rubble and other debris brought here from across Mumbai, on complaints lodged by citizens on two toll-free numbers and via a mobile application. Stacked in heaps on the 5-acre property is unclaimed debris, domestic and from small-scale construction sites, repair and demolition waste, and even road dust. The Kokanipada plant pulverises the debris into miniscule, sand-like aggregate that can be recycled to make non-structural items such as paver blocks, road dividers, sidewalk stones, benches etc (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

But the real magic happens in a plant on-site, one that pulverises the debris into miniscule, sand-like aggregate that can be recycled to make non-structural items such as paver blocks, road dividers, sidewalk stones, benches etc.

It’s already clear that the Debris-On-Call service, launched recently by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to citizens at affordable rates, will be in great demand. The Kokanipada plant – there’s another one in Kalyan for the eastern suburbs and island city – has already processed 16,000 tonnes of debris since the testing phase in August. And, since the two toll-free numbers were announced a week ago, trucks bringing in the raw material have been lining up at the dumping yard at a fast clip.

“While earlier, our service would only collect waste and dump it at the Deonar landfill, processing debris allows us to recycle all of it. We’re running awareness programmes at different levels, and we will also be targeting interior designers and civil contractors that people engage for their home projects, as we will be offering a reliable service at a minimal cost,” according to a senior official with the Solid Waste Department. He said the total cost of the service is ₹2,000 crore for a 20-year period.

The service has been outsourced by the BMC to contractors, one each in the western and eastern suburbs. The contractor is responsible for the entire process, from identifying land for the dumping yard, to setting up the plant, to procuring vehicles and manpower for transportation and collection. Most importantly for citizens, the contractor is bound to collect the debris once a call comes in, and after the BMC’s junior supervisors approve it, within 48 hours of the complaint being lodged.

The debris-processing plant in the eastern suburbs is located in Shilphata, Daighar village, near Kalyan. This plant will also process waste brought in from the island city.

The Debris-On-Call service has been available since 2014, although available only through local ward offices and for a fee, thus making it inaccessible and beset with challenges. In its new avatar, the service began its testing phase on August 14 this year and was formally launched on November 4. However, the two toll-free numbers were announced only on December 13. Since then, 220 calls have come in from the western suburbs and 80 from the island city and eastern suburbs, resulting in 54 tonnes of debris being processed, according to an officer from the BMC’s Solid Waste Management Department. He said that citizens will be able to enjoy free debris-collection up to 500kg. The rates for quantities exceeding 500kg are yet to be fixed.

There are, however, sceptics inured to the ways of a municipality that often leaves citizens frustrated and disappointed. “The Debris On-Call facility has been operational for quite some time,” reminded Trivankumar Karnani, founder of the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), a citizens’ forum focused on civic issues. “But its effectiveness has been limited due to lack of public awareness. Additionally, the time taken to clear debris is often slow, leaving unattended piles of rubble that contribute to dust and pollution in the area.”

Another pitfall, he added, is that the BMC’s garbage collection trucks exploit the system. By charging meagre sums to dispose of debris, they illegally dump it into the sea or at prohibited locations, exacerbating environmental concerns. “The service will be a success only if the process is made mandatory and the BMC inspects sites where construction and/or repairs is underway,” said Karnani.

Karan Jotwani, co-founder of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA), was optimistic, calling the service an “awesome initiative, on paper”. We hope this service is implemented with full sincerity and the BMC should make all housing societies aware of it.”

One citizen, Godfrey Pimenta, who tried out the Debris-On-Call service in Marol a few days ago, is sorely disappointed. He said the junior supervisor who took his call transferred it to the building and factory department – the debris he wanted picked up is exactly where it was when he made the call. Pimenta says he hopes this is not a sign of things to come.