News / Cities / Mumbai News / Duo robs gold-making unit at gunpoint in Kalbadevi

Duo robs gold-making unit at gunpoint in Kalbadevi

ByVinay Dalvi
Nov 12, 2023 07:16 AM IST

MUMBAI: Two persons robbed a gold manufacturing unit in Kalbadevi at gunpoint and fled with 130 grams of gold on Thursday night.

According to the police, the unknown accused entered the shop in Swadeshi Market, Kalbadevi in South Mumbai, by taking names of persons known to the staff of the jewellery-making unit and robbed them at gunpoint.

A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Prashant Sahu, 39, a worker at the unit who stays in the unit at Khandelwal Sadan, Swadeshi Market, on Friday. According to Sahu, the incident took place on Thursday evening when they were sitting at the gold unit when two people approached them. “One of them introduced himself as Rajesh Roy and the two entered the unit. Soon after entering, one of them removed a pistol and the other a knife. Pointing the pistol at the workers, they threatened the workers and asked them to bring all the gold that was kept in the unit,” said a police officer from L T Marg police station.

“They took the gold wires and pendants – weighing around 130 grams – from the unit and fled,” said the police officer.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Indian Arms Act. “We have got the CCTV footage in which the duo is captured and are trying to trace them through it,” said the police officer. The police say it seems to be the handy work of an insider who knows the place.

