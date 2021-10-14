Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Maharashtra's Kolhapur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 Ritcher scale struck Maharashtra's Kolhapur at around 6 pm on Thursday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 14-10-2021, 18:21:40 IST, Lat: 16.73 & Long: 75.75, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 160km E of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India," tweeted NCS.

Earlier, on October 12, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Gulbarga at around 8 am.