‘e-Board of Studies’ to standardise curriculum across universities

MUMBAI: The state will soon establish an innovative e-Board of Studies (e-BoS) for each subject in the realm of higher education. This move is aimed at introducing uniformity and standardisation across all universities in the state. The new e-board is expected to streamline academic content, ensure consistency in learning outcomes, and simplify inter-university credit transfers. Mumbai, India - February 02, 2021: View of Mumbai Universtiy from outside at Fort area in Mumbai, on Friday, February 02, 2021, HT Photo (Hindustan Times)

The Government Resolution (GR) announcing the formation of the e-BoS is expected to be issued next week, officials from the higher and technical education department said.

The initiative follows the recommendations of a committee chaired by Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mumbai. The committee was established in 2022 on the advice of the Mashelkar Task Force, led by noted scientist Raghunath Mashelkar, to guide the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Maharashtra.

An official from the education department said, “The Mashelkar Task Force strongly recommended the creation of a state-level e-Board of Studies mechanism. In response, a committee was formed under the leadership of Kulkarni, which has submitted a detailed report outlining the structure, responsibilities, and functioning of the e-BoS.”

According to information shared in the University of Mumbai’s recent Senate Q&A document, the e-BoS will play a crucial role in promoting multi-institutional learning and implementing a credit transfer system in line with the National Credit Framework (NCrF). It will also ensure academic equivalence across universities by defining clear learning outcomes for each subject and academic year.

All vice-chancellors of state universities will serve as core members of the e-BoS. They will also be empowered to form sub-e-BoS panels for specific subjects, which will be led by Pro-Vice-Chancellors. These bodies will have the authority to approve new academic courses quickly and ensure academic uniformity statewide.

There has been speculation on whether the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, would require amendments to facilitate this new system. However, education department officials clarify that no such legal changes are necessary at this stage.

The education officer said the e-BoS initiative is a major step forward in aligning the state’s higher education system with the goals of the NEP, and fostering a more integrated, student-centric academic environment. “This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country to streamline subject learning outcomes and credit transfers,” said the officer.