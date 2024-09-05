Economic empowerment of women will lead to country’s progress: President Murmu

Mumbai: Stating that respecting women has been a part of Indian culture, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged men to support women in achieving their dreams by identifying their capabilities. She said that the economic empowerment of women will lead to the country’s progress and development. Udgir, Sept 04 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu during the programme where she addressed the beneficiaries of ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna’ of the Government of Maharashtra , in Udgir on Wednesday. Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan is also seen. (ANI Photo) (President of India-X)

The President was addressing a gathering at Udgir in Maharashtra’s Latur district on the third day of her Maharashtra tour, where beneficiaries of the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ and ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ programmes of the Eknath Shinde-led government were given certificates.

“This move of the state government is commendable. It is working for social, financial, and educational development and women should take advantage of it, become independent and contribute towards the development of the state and the country,” she said.

Women comprise half of the country’s population. Just as they are in the forefront of running their families, they should also contribute to the country, she said.

Murmu first inaugurated the Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar, which features a meditation hall with a capacity for 1,200 people and a 10.5-foot statue of Lord Buddha crafted in Thailand.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, union minister of state Ramdas Athavale, and sports minister and local MLA Sanjay Bansode attended the function. Following this, the president proceeded to the public function focused on government schemes.

In her address, Murmu praised the legacy of influential women who have contributed to Maharashtra’s socio-political and cultural history, including Rajmata Jijabai Bhosale, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, poet Bahinabai Chaudhary and social worker Sindhutai Sapkal. She also admired the building of a meditation centre at Buddha Vihar saying it will help the people in managing the stress in a hectic lifestyle.

“I am happy to participate in the function about women empowerment and welfare schemes. I am pleased to see that the Maharashtra government is implementing schemes for women. Government is helping the women by running schemes to provide assistance to the women’s self-help groups.” said Murmu.

She said there are two dimensions to the development of women. “Financial participation and financial empowerment. The state government is providing financial help through the Ladki Bahin scheme. Through the Lakhpati Didi scheme women are becoming financially empowered. The Maharashtra government has kept the target of 25 lakh for Lakhpati Didi, which has already benefited 13 lakh women. All such initiatives will ensure financial participation and empowerment of women, benefiting not just them but their entire families and future generations.” said Murmu.

She highlighted women’s superior management skills in running households with limited resources. “Women’s participation in the workforce has been increasing for a few years. Due to the help from the government and their own confidence women are contributing in every sector of life. Self-help groups have played a major role in it. I would like to tell all the men that it’s their duty to identify the capacity of women and help them to fulfil their dreams. Any obstacle in the way of progress of women slows down the speed of development of the nation,” said Murmu.

She added that if we ignore the participation of women, it will affect the nation’s development speed. “I urge women to fully utilise the financial assistance schemes of the government and come forward and contribute to the nation’s progress,” Murmu added.

She also lauded the ‘Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana’, the apprenticeship scheme by the Maharashtra government which gives job training opportunities to young men and women with stipends. She ended her speech by giving the slogan of ‘Jai Nari Shakti’.

CM Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ramdas Athavale in their speeches said that no one can change the Constitution of India written by Dr Ambedkar and urged people not to believe the opposition narrative about it. CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis expressed determination to continue the schemes for women’s welfare.