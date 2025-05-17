MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached provisionally movable and immovable assets worth ₹81.88 crore as part of its money laundering investigation in an alleged bank fraud case against Vijay Gupta and Ajay Gupta, promoters of Vindhyavasini Group of Companies and others including their accomplices. The accused had allegedly caused a loss of ₹764.44 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI), according to ED sources. ED attaches assets worth ₹ 81.88 Cr in ₹ 764 Cr bank fraud case

ED’s investigation is based on cases registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act by the Mumbai unit of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s wing investigating economic offences. CBI’s investigation had revealed that Vijay and Ajay, in connivance with certain bank officials and chartered accountants, loan consultants and other co-conspirators, had allegedly availed various loans and credit facilities in the name of various firms of Vindhyavasini Group of Companies from SBI.

The loans and credit facilities were allegedly obtained based on forged and fabricated documents. The sanctioned funds were utilized for personal gain and other purposes, causing a loss to the SBI worth ₹764.44 crores.

ED’s investigation revealed that the accused promoters defrauded the SBI of ₹764.44 crores and thereafter diverted the proceeds of crime, in the form of loan proceeds, through more than 50 shell entities established by them.

It was also alleged that they had withdrawn cash ₹42 crore from such funds and utilised the loan proceeds to acquire immovable properties in their names, in the name of their family members and also benami assets. During investigation, Vijay was arrested on March 26 this year and he is in judicial custody currently.