ED questions Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Waikar for 9 hrs

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and legislator Ravindra Waikar for around nine hours as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in the construction of a luxury hotel on a plot reserved for an open space in Jogeshwari. Mumbai, India – Jan 29, 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ravindra Waikar arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office appearing before the agency in connection with the Jogeshwari land scam case, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Jan 29, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Waikar reached the ED’s south Mumbai office at around noon to record his statement and left at around 9pm. The agency had on January 9 conducted searches at seven premises in the city belonging to Waikar, his business partners and associated entities and individuals. The agency has also recorded the statements of civic officials involved in the alleged misuse of the Jogeshwari plot.

Following his questioning, Waikar told the media, “The ED had demanded records from 19 years ago, so it took time to explain them. The profit was only ₹1.62 crore, not ₹500 crore, which is a politically motivated figure.” Questioning why the construction was deemed unauthorised after several years, he said, “Chahal should in fact answer why he had allowed the construction in the first place.”

“We have submitted bank documents and other details. If complaints are made in this manner and permission is revoked after being granted, it is absolutely wrong,” he added.

Waikar’s lawyer Mohan Tekawade said, “The ED had asked for records from 19 years ago, which we have produced. We will cooperate fully with the probe in future as well.”

The ED’s investigation against Waikar, who represents the Jogeshwari East constituency in the Maharashtra assembly, is based on a case registered by the Mumbai police’ Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in September 2023. The EOW alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had originally given the land to Supremo Club for a facility for sporting and entertainment activities, but permission was somehow obtained to facilitate the construction of a luxury hotel, which amounted to a violation of the agreement with the civic body.

It was alleged that for a limited development of the land parcel, a tripartite agreement was signed in February 2004 between the plot owner, Waikar and four others, and the BMC. Under this agreement, 67% of the plot was to be kept for public utility, and the rest could be used for development by the owners/occupiers as per the 1991 Development Control Regulations (DCR), said sources. It was alleged that the accused obtained permission to construct a hotel at the plot in 2021.

Last June, the BMC cancelled the permission granted for construction of the hotel. Waikar approached the Bombay high court thereafter, challenging the civic action, but his petition was rejected last September. The HC had stated that the petitioners had submitted a proposal for development of the reservation shown in DCPR (Development Control and Promotion Regulations) 2034 by allegedly suppressing the fact that reservation had already been implemented and that there was already a tripartite agreement to that effect way back in 2004.

“We are of the view that once the petitioners had received the benefit under the development control regulations 1991 and had constructed the sports club, the whole scheme was implemented,” the HC had said.

Earlier, the EOW had conducted a preliminary enquiry into the alleged irregularities after a senior BJP leader alleged that the accused obtained approval for the construction of a hotel illegally.