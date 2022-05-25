ED summons Shiv Sena’s Yashwant Jadhav in FEMA violations case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued summons to Shiv Sena leader and former chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee, Yashwant Jadhav, in connection with the alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
ED sources said their investigation, which was at a preliminary stage, was based on the searches conducted by the income tax (I-T) department on several premises linked to Jadhav and his wife, Yamini, MLA from Byculla.
As per the I-T probe, Jadhav had purchased several tenanted flats in Bilakahadi Chambers, the building in which he stays in Byculla, and had allegedly paid one of the tenants, who was in the United States, purportedly by illegal means. A company, Pradhan Dealers Private Limited, which the agency believes is connected with Jadhav, also had some alleged foreign transactions.
Despite repeated attempts, Jadhav could not be reached for a comment.
I-T officials had in February carried out raids at 33 places, including Jadhav’s residence, over suspected tax evasion. The agency had said their action followed several complaints of corruption against Jadhav, whose family is also accused of laundering of ₹15 crore with the help of a Kolkata-based shell company.
One of the places searched was the Walkeshwar residence of a very influential BMC contractor, believed to have some clout in the civic body. The agency had searched premises linked to almost all civic contractors who were close to Sena leaders.
Jadhav was the head of the BMC’s standing committee, which approves proposals involving expenditure of over ₹50 lakh. BMC is one of the richest civic bodies in the country with an annual budget of over ₹45,000 crore.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had accused Jadhav of being involved in laundering money obtained from alleged scams.
The I-T department had started its probe against Jadhav in 2019 after finding alleged discrepancies in the election affidavit of his wife filed for the 2019 assembly polls.
As per Yamini Jadhav’s election affidavit, she availed of unsecured loans of ₹1 crore, including one from Pradhan Dealers. During the probe, the I-T department learnt that Pradhan Dealers was a shell firm that was used in the alleged money laundering.
I-T investigations also revealed that the shareholding companies of Pradhan Dealers were two Kolkata-based companies and three individuals were shown as dummy directors of these companies. Among those dummy directors was a Kolkata-based entry operator. Through the shell company, the entry operator brought entries in the Pradhan Dealers’ books in exchange for unaccounted cash allegedly received from Jadhavs. Later, Jadhav allegedly took the same money as a loan from Pradhan Dealers.
-
Punjab govt to present paperless budget: CM Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will present a paperless budget, which will save ₹21 lakh of the state exchequer besides 34 tonnes of paper. The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in March after winning 92 of the 117 Punjab assembly segments in the state. The assembly had passed a vote-on-account for the first three months, April till June, of the financial year 2022-23.
-
Akhilesh takes up Azam’s cause in UP assembly
Lucknow: Leader of opposition and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took up the cause of Mohammad Azam Khan (MLA) and said hYadavwas sure justice would be done to the senior Samajwadi Party leader who had recently been released on bail. Yadav said fake cases had been registered against Khan for setting up a university.
-
7 LMC employees suspended over ₹3-crore parking lot scam
LUCKNOW The municipal commissioner suspended seven employees of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and recommended termination of four for their alleged involvement in a ₹3 crore parking lot scam in Transport Nagar, which falls in Zone 8 of the city. Municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, who was informed about the scam two days back had conducted an inquiry after receiving complaints regarding the parking lot. Subsequently, the municipal commissioner reached the parking lot and saw it being run by private operators.
-
Ajnala nagar panchayat chief removed after no-trust vote
Ajnala nagar panchayat president Deepak Arora, who owes allegiance to the Congress, was removed after a no-confidence motion was passed by 12 councillors of the House under the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party's rural development and panchayat minister and local MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday. The House has 15 members. The Shiromani Akali Dal had won eight while the Congress had won seven seats. Sub-divisional magistrate, Ajnala, Anupreet Kaur was also present.
-
Vegetable vendor flees with ₹81.50 lakh collected as contingency fund
Police have booked a vegetable vendor in Khar for allegedly fleeing with ₹81.50 lakh collected by some local vegetable and fruit vendors as contingency fund. “We have registered a case against the vendor, Shivkumar Jaiswal, under sections 406 [punishment for criminal breach of trust] and 420 [cheating] of the Indian Penal Code and are searching for him,” senior inspector of Khar police station, Mohan Mane, said.
