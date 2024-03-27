 ED summons Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidate | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
ED summons Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidate

ByAbhishek Sharan
Mar 27, 2024 01:16 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the ED has initiated action against Kirtikar but they will not change his candidature

Shortly before Shiv Sena (UBT) named Amol Kirtikar as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Mumbai North-West constituency on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him for questioning over alleged irregularities in the distribution of khichdi during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Amol Kirtikar. (HT PHOTO)
People aware of the matter said that the ED suspects Kirtikar helped the vendor, who secured the contract for the distribution, and had financial transactions worth several lakhs in that regard. Kirtikar has denied the allegations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the ED has initiated action against Kirtikar but they will not change his candidature.

The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) questioned Kirtikar in September. The ED submitted its charge sheet against Suraj Chavan, a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary, for his alleged role in the case. The agency provisionally attached Chavan’s immovable properties worth 88.51 lakh. Chavan allegedly received 1.35 crore out of the proceeds of the crime.

News / Cities / Mumbai / ED summons Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidate
