Navi Mumbai Edelweiss officials summoned a second time

The Edelweiss officials were summoned by Raigad police on Friday for the second time.

Following the notice sent by Raigad police to the managing directors of ECL Finance and Edelweiss Group seeking information on certain aspects on August 5, one of the Managing Directors along with three employees had visited Khalapur police station on Tuesday morning for the first time. Later, the officials asked for more documents pertaining to the investigations and asked to be present on August 11. The officials were present from 10.30am to 7.30 pm on Friday following which the police asked them to now come next on August 14 by around 10.30am. The four officials including Managing Director Phanindranath Kakarla, ECL Finance Ltd along with three legal assistants were the officials who were summoned on Tuesday as well as Friday.

“The officials have been asked to come again with more documents that we have asked for. Moreover High Court has also adjourned their writ petition for quashing of the FIR to August 18,” Raigad Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Zende, said.

Rashesh Shah, Chairman of Edelweiss Financial Services and Raj Kumar Bansal, the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, had approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them for allegedly abetting art director Nitin Desai’s suicide. The Bombay High Court on Friday issued notice to the State on the quashing plea moved by group Chairman of Edelweiss Financial Services and the CEO of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, who are booked for allegedly abetting art director Nitin Desai’s suicide.

The villagers of Hatnoli village, where the ND studio is located, and Chowk phata immersed the ashes of late Nitin Desai in the river flowing near Morbe Dam. Desai had employed all his staff from Hatnoli and Chowk Phata villages and villagers fondly called him ‘Dada’.