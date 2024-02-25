Edu body mandates teacher training sessions amid exams

MUMBAI: The State Council for Education and Training (SCERT) has scheduled training sessions for teachers between February 26 and 29, coinciding with the Class 10 exams which began from February 23. The move has drawn criticism from educators, who argue that the timing is ill-suited and disruptive to the crucial exam preparation period. HT Image

The three-day training, slated to commence on Monday, aims to familiarise teachers with the procedures for conducting board exams under the New Education Policy (NEP), which is set to be implemented in the state for Class 10 and Class 12 exams from the academic year 2024-25.

Sources within the department stated that the rush to organise these sessions was primarily driven by the need to utilise the ₹12-crore funds allocated by the central government before the end of the current fiscal year.

Earlier this month, SCERT trained a hundred teachers from various districts in a camp held at Khopoli. In its letter sent out to schools, it has said that these teachers will visit all the schools in order to train the teachers.

While SCERT has asserted the importance of aligning teacher training with the upcoming policy changes, teachers have vehemently opposed the timing and called for cancellation of the sessions. “SCERT has asked us to reserve teaching staff for this training and instructed us not to assign them examination work,” said the principal of a Bandra-based school. “It is now going to be very difficult to manage examination work, as some of our teachers are also on election duty.”

Teachers have argued that the training can be conducted much more effectively after the conclusion of the exams. “Training during the exam season will impact the administrative work of the school, and therefore we have requested that it be postponed till all exams are over in April,” said Anil Bornare, representing the BJP Shikshak Sena. In a letter written to the school education minister, Bornare emphasised that proceeding with training during this critical period would disrupt school planning and compromise student learning.

An officer from SCERT, however, said that the training was very important, given the fact that the NEP had to be implemented in the state from the next academic year.” When questioned, he denied the allegations of the training being arranged in a hurry in order to utilise unused funds.

As per the training module published by SCERT, teachers will be trained in new teaching methodology, teaching skills of the 21st century, counselling, understanding students, evaluation skills and other academic as well as administrative skills.