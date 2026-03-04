Mumbai: The safety of female students in schools across the state has come into focus following the recent cases of sexual assault in Badlapur, and the earlier sexual abuse of two minor girls which led to widespread protests in August 2024. Following directions from the State Commission for Women, the education department is preparing to inspect schools across the state. Education dept to conduct inspection of schools following cases of sexual abuse

The state directorate of education has asked all schools in the state to submit a detailed report about the safety measures taken to protect students in the past three years. Schools have been told to provide records of complaints, the corresponding action, and the steps introduced by the administration to ensure the safety of girl students.

Schools will have to furnish details about safety inside campuses, the availability of separate toilets for girls, CCTV cameras, complaint redressal systems, counselling facilities, and the training given to staff members. Schools must also explain how they recorded untoward incidents, how parents were informed, and what action was taken in each case.

Recent cases have only sparked further concern and discussion about the matter. On January 22, a four-year-old primary schoolgirl was allegedly molested by a school van driver, and on February 25 a 12-year-old schoolgirl was molested by a bus driver. In both cases the accused was arrested, however, education officials said that the incidents prompted the Women’s Commission to direct the education department to be more vigilant.

In the upcoming inspection, every school will have to clearly explain how it followers the standards of a “safe school”. Along with written reports, the education department is also planning to conduct physical inspections in many schools.

Sources requesting anonymity said that in response to the inspection plans several schools have begun repair work, cleanliness drives, and improvements in their monitoring systems. Some schools are rushing to fix problems before inspections begin.

However, principals from rural and small schools have raised concerns about the lack of staff and funds. They said the instructions regarding safety are important and necessary, but the cost of implementing safety measures is high. Many schools do not have funds to appoint additional security guards, counselors, or to even carry out repairs and maintenance work.

Requesting anonymity, school management representatives said that the responsibility to ensure the safety of students lies not only with the school authorities, but also with the police and other state departments.

Former vice-president of the Maharashtra state principals association, Mahendra Ganpule, said that after reports of untoward incidents, the government often announces new measures. However, the burden of implementation usually falls on the school management. “If the government wants to ensure effective safety for girl students, it must provide proper financial support and make sure that decisions are strictly implemented at all levels,” he said.