Eight from Mumbai arrested in Goa for peddling drugs worth ₹1.2 lakh
They were held on a tip-off from Arambol village in North Goa, and the raid led to the seizure of drugs, including 88 grams of ganja, and 34 grams of charas, among others.
Published on Nov 13, 2021 11:30 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Eight people hailing from Mumbai were arrested on Saturday for allegedly peddling drugs in Goa, police said.
They were held on a tip-off from Arambol village in North Goa by a Pernem police team led by Inspector Jivba Dalvi, leading to the seizure of drugs, including 88 grams of ganja, 34 grams of charas, 60 cannabis seeds and LSD blots, all cumulatively worth ₹1.2 lakh.
"All eight are from Bhandup West in Mumbai. They were staying in a hotel here. Police personnel posed as prospective customers and busted the racket after raiding a room in a local resort," Dalvi said.