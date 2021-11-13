Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Eight from Mumbai arrested in Goa for peddling drugs worth 1.2 lakh
mumbai news

Eight from Mumbai arrested in Goa for peddling drugs worth 1.2 lakh

They were held on a tip-off from Arambol village in North Goa, and the raid led to the seizure of drugs, including 88 grams of ganja, and 34 grams of charas, among others.
All eight accused belong to Mumbai's Bhandup West.
All eight accused belong to Mumbai's Bhandup West.
Published on Nov 13, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Eight people hailing from Mumbai were arrested on Saturday for allegedly peddling drugs in Goa, police said.

They were held on a tip-off from Arambol village in North Goa by a Pernem police team led by Inspector Jivba Dalvi, leading to the seizure of drugs, including 88 grams of ganja, 34 grams of charas, 60 cannabis seeds and LSD blots, all cumulatively worth 1.2 lakh. 

"All eight are from Bhandup West in Mumbai. They were staying in a hotel here. Police personnel posed as prospective customers and busted the racket after raiding a room in a local resort," Dalvi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai goa. drugs north goa + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out