MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday blamed deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde for his party not being part of the Mahayuti alliance in the assembly elections. Eknath Shinde didn’t want MNS in Mahayuti: Raj

In a meeting called by him to discuss the party’s plans for civic elections that could be held this year, Thackeray told his party colleagues that BJP was ready for an alliance but the then CM Eknath Shinde was not. As such, MNS could not become a partner in the Mahayuti alliance.

The relations between Raj Thackeray and Mahayuti turned sour as Shiv Sena did not withdraw its candidate, Sada Sarvankar, from Mahim assembly seat and Raj’s son Amit Thackeray got defeated. In the meeting, Thackeray spoke to all the party candidates who lost. The MNS had contested in over 130 seats and won none.

MNS candidates said that they felt BJP did not help at all in some seats where they expected help. Many said having tacit understanding with BJP did not help and Amit Thackeray, too, did not get full-fledged help in the Mahim seat. Many MNS leaders wanted an alliance with Mahayuti.

The meeting was held in Raj Thackeray’s home Shiv Tirth in Shivaji Park. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, “Rajsaheb Thackeray said that he wanted new reforms and new appointments in the party to infuse enthusiasm.’’

In reaction, Shiv Sena deputy leader Kiran Pawaskar said, “MNS must first decide what they want. They have beaten up Biharis. Will BJP digest this?’’

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande said, “The MNS has been changing its stance in every poll. At times, they are anti-Modi and then they turn pro-Modi. In the assembly polls, seven candidates of Shiv Sena lost because of MNS candidates, including the Worli seat where Aaditya Thackeray won. Any move to induct MNS in Mahayuti must be done with analysis of pros and cons. They had harmed us in the polls, not BJP.”