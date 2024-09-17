Eknath Shinde pacifies discontented Shiv Sena leaders with board appointments

Mumbai: As discontent brews within Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has moved to appease some party leaders by appointing them to head various statutory boards, including the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has moved to appease some party leaders by appointing them to head various statutory boards, including the City Industrial Development Corporation. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_08_2024_000247A)(PTI)

On Monday, the state government named Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat as chairman of CIDCO. Shirsat, known for his robust advocacy of the party's views, had expressed disappointment at being overlooked for a ministerial position. With cabinet expansion unlikely, the state offered him the CIDCO chairmanship, which carries a ministerial rank.

Former MP Anand Adsul, who had been feeling sidelined, received the chairmanship of the SC/ST commission. Adsul had previously claimed to have sacrificed his Amravati parliamentary seat for Navneet Rana of the BJP. He had also expressed frustration at the BJP for not fulfilling an alleged promise to appoint him as a state governor.

The government also elevated Hemant Patil, former Nanded MP of Shiv Sena, to the rank of cabinet minister. Patil currently heads the Balasaheb Thackeray Turmeric Research and Training Centre in Hingoli district.

Government sources indicate that more appointments are expected in the coming days to placate MLAs and former MPs who have complained of neglect within Shiv Sena.

"I was promised the role of governor," Adsul said. "It's disappointing that this commitment wasn't honoured."

Shirsat expressed gratitude for his new role, stating, "While I had hoped for a ministerial position, I am honoured to lead CIDCO and will work diligently in this capacity."

These appointments come at a crucial time for Shinde's leadership, as he navigates internal party dynamics and seeks to maintain unity within Shiv Sena ranks.