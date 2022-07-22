Eknath Shinde's govt formed due to demonic ambition, says Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday launched an all out attack on Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, calling his government unconstitutional and one born out of demonic ambition, PTI reported.
"This government, which has been formed due to demonic ambition, is unconstitutional and illegal. This is a temporary government and will collapse," the former Maharashtra minister said during his visit to Aurangabad.
"What these people (Shinde faction) did was against humanity. When their leader (Uddhav) fell ill due to coronavirus, they (rebels) went to Surat (in June)," he claimed.
Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the new government over its decision to halt the process of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by his father Uddhav Thackeray, only to issue the order again.
"These legislators rebelled despite getting more in two-and-half years (of Maha Vikas Aghadi rule) than what they did in the last three to four terms. Let the people decide about them (in polls)," he said, adding that the doors of 'Matoshree' will remain open for those who left.
This comes a day after Aaditya Thackeray once again called the defectors as ‘traitors’ and said that those who left the party would be welcome if they wanted to return. "The traitors, if they want to return to the Shiv Sena, they would be welcome. But we have been deeply hurt by their actions. We trusted them, embraced them and they stabbed us in the back," PTI quoted the Sena leader.
Eknath Shinde led the revolt against Uddhav Thackeray, taking away more than 40 Shiv Sena MLAs into its fold. After failing to win back the MLAs, Thackeray resigned as the chief minister on June 29.
The Thackerays and the Eknath Shinde faction was embroiled in a bitter war to claim the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The chief minister's faction has written to the Election Commission, seeking allocation of the party's bow and arrow symbol to it, PTI reported.
In a communication to the EC, the Shinde faction has claimed to be the real Shiv Sena and cited the recognition granted to it by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.
-
Bengaluru metro says its India's 1st to test 5G network on its station
Bengaluru's Namma Metro has become India's first Metro in India to test the 5G network at one of the stations. On Friday, the BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) announced that it tested the 5G network under the Pilot Project of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) to achieve greater speed. In its first move, basic internet was provided in a metro train travelling between Byappanahalli metro station and MG Road Metro station.
-
Soon, an integrated compensation scheme for women victims of sexual crimes, acid attacks in U.P.
Uttar Pradesh will soon come out with a fresh and integrated compensation scheme for women victims of sexual crimes and other offences like acid attacks by merging the existing schemes to bring uniformity in the award of compensation to all the eligible claimants, people aware of the development said. A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting called by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra here on Thursday evening.
-
Tiger swims against water current in river Gerua to reach its habitat in Katarniaghat
LUCKNOW A tiger, which was swept away by the strong current while crossing the swollen Gerua river in UP's Bahraich, finally swam safely to the other side and reached its habitat on Friday, courtesy a prompt rescue operation by forest department officials. Forest department officials ensured a safe passage for it up to the forest in Katerniaghat.
-
‘Local for Global’ initiative to help ODOP articles reach International market
Native products of 75 districts, selected under the one district one product (ODOP) scheme of the state government, will now get global market exposure under the government's new initiative 'Local for Global'. Indian embassies across the globe have been roped in to reach out to the international market. For exposure to the international market, the state government will showcase ODOP articles on international platforms such as Dubai Expo and others.
-
18 IPS officers in U.P. get new postings after elevation to DIG rank
The U.P. government gave new postings to 18 IPS officers on Thursday night after promoting them to the rank of deputy inspector general. As per the transfer list, superintendent of police of State Crime Records Bureau Sabha Raj and SP Special Enquiry Cell Swami Prasad have been promoted to DIG rank at the same place. SP Intelligence headquarters Lallan Singh and SP Training Directorate Mahendra Yadav have been elevated as DIG at the same place.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics