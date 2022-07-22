Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Eknath Shinde's govt formed due to demonic ambition, says Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra political tussle: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray hit out at chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction, saying the MLAs went to Surat at a time when their leader Uddhav Thackeray fell ill.
Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray.(HT file photo)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 10:41 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday launched an all out attack on Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, calling his government unconstitutional and one born out of demonic ambition, PTI reported.

"This government, which has been formed due to demonic ambition, is unconstitutional and illegal. This is a temporary government and will collapse," the former Maharashtra minister said during his visit to Aurangabad.

"What these people (Shinde faction) did was against humanity. When their leader (Uddhav) fell ill due to coronavirus, they (rebels) went to Surat (in June)," he claimed.

Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the new government over its decision to halt the process of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by his father Uddhav Thackeray, only to issue the order again.

"These legislators rebelled despite getting more in two-and-half years (of Maha Vikas Aghadi rule) than what they did in the last three to four terms. Let the people decide about them (in polls)," he said, adding that the doors of 'Matoshree' will remain open for those who left.

This comes a day after Aaditya Thackeray once again called the defectors as ‘traitors’ and said that those who left the party would be welcome if they wanted to return. "The traitors, if they want to return to the Shiv Sena, they would be welcome. But we have been deeply hurt by their actions. We trusted them, embraced them and they stabbed us in the back," PTI quoted the Sena leader.

Eknath Shinde led the revolt against Uddhav Thackeray, taking away more than 40 Shiv Sena MLAs into its fold. After failing to win back the MLAs, Thackeray resigned as the chief minister on June 29.

The Thackerays and the Eknath Shinde faction was embroiled in a bitter war to claim the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The chief minister's faction has written to the Election Commission, seeking allocation of the party's bow and arrow symbol to it, PTI reported.

In a communication to the EC, the Shinde faction has claimed to be the real Shiv Sena and cited the recognition granted to it by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Story Saved
Friday, July 22, 2022
