Electric Vehicles for Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), for the year 2022-23, envisioned to procure electric vehicles for its officials.
The switch from fuel vehicles to electric ones is to be undertaken in phases. The vehicle department, after assessing the condition of its existing vehicles, has identified 10 cars that are eligible for an upgrade in the first phase.
Presently, NMMC owns 35 cars assigned specifically for the Class 1 and 2 officers.
“This decision is part of adopting the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy so as to reduce carbon emissions and also to look into the expenditure incurred in fuel as well. We have sought guidelines from the State Government,” said the NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar.
As part of its EV vision, NMMC is already in the process of having 20 charging stations across the city.
To facilitate the procurement of EVs at the earliest, the administration has informed working out the cost factor. “Procurement of EVs has to be in adherence to the price ceiling that is determined by the State. In case of fuel-run vehicles, the ceiling for an officer’s car is set at ₹6 lakh whereas in case of the vehicle assigned for commissioner or mayor, it costs approximately ₹13 lakh. We have sought for the pricing guideline from the State for electric vehicles” said an official.
The 10 vehicles assessed by the department eligible for upgrade are to be further inspected by the RTO. “For any vehicle in possession of NMMC to be sent to scrap, there is a process to be followed. The vehicles should have run a distance of more than two lakh kilometres or be in use for more than 10 years. A proposal to this regard has already been sent,” informed the officer.
