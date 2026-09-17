Maharashtra sets up panel to factor Class 12 marks in engineering admissions
The committee will be headed by Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, vice-chancellor of Mumbai University who also chairs Maharashtra State Academic and Research Council.
The Maharashtra government on Thursday set up a committee to recommend a framework for factoring Class 12 marks into admissions for undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes, rather than relying solely on marks from the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET).
The decision comes against the backdrop of repeated allegations of malpractice in the entrance exam.
“An expert committee is hereby constituted as follows to formulate a policy for preparing the merit list for admission to undergraduate professional courses in Engineering and Pharmacy, by taking into consideration the MHT-CET percentile and the percentage of marks obtained in the Class 12 examination,” the state’s Higher and Technical Education Department said in a government order.
The committee will be headed by Prof. Ravindra D. Kulkarni, the vice-chancellor of Mumbai University who also chairs the Maharashtra State Academic and Research Council.
The committee will also have vice-chancellors of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University and COEP Technological University (Pune) as members, along with the director of higher education department. The director of technical education department will serve as member-secretary.
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A government official said the objective behind the proposed change was to balance Class 12 results with the entrance exam and make the process transparent and equitable.
Under current rules, Class 12 scores carry no weight in final admissions once minimum eligibility is met, leading many students to bypass classroom learning in favour of coaching centres. Concerns escalated this year after several candidates with just 40–50% in their board exams scored exceptionally high percentiles in the entrance test, raising suspicions of paper leaks.
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The government’s State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell Commissioner, mandated to conduct entrance tests for professional courses, recommended forming an expert committee in its proposal to the government on September 2.
It reasoned that the current system of granting admissions based on MHT-CET scores leaves room for lingering suspicion among students and parents, even when there are no anomalies in the results.Also, it led some students to not focus on the Class 12 school leaving exam.
Last Sunday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a forensic audit of all MHT-CET examination centres against which complaints have been received and directed the police to register FIRs after a delegation of teachers and students met him in Mumbai.
“All examination centres against which complaints have been received will undergo a forensic audit. FIRs will be registered based on all the complaints raised by the teachers, and the matter will be investigated through the Joint Commissioner of Police,” Fadnavis said on September 13.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More
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