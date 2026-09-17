Inside Daayra’s moral grey zone in Delhi ft. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and filmmaker Meghna Gulzar were in Delhi to promote Daayra, which releases in theatres today. The conversation moved beyond its crime-thriller premise to the grey zone between law and justice. Inspired by true events and drawn from multiple real-life crime and police encounter cases, the Junglee Pictures production casts Kareena and Prithviraj as police officers on opposing sides of a moral conflict. For Kareena, stepping into uniform again after Angrezi Medium (2020) meant moving away from the familiar Bollywood image of the “tough female cop”. “I do enjoy playing a cop, be it a different version like in Rohit Shetty’s Singham or the one I play in Daayra,” she says.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj and Meghna on crime, punishment and their film Daayra. (Photos: HTBS/ Raajessh Kashyap)