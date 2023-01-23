Electronic components worth 24 lakh stolen from MbPT shed

Mumbai: The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has filed a complaint with the Yellowgate police after electronic components worth ₹24 lakh reportedly went missing from one of its sheds at Indira Docks.

According to the police, the FIR was registered on Saturday afternoon based on a complaint submitted by Sanjay Mundhe, shed superintendent. Mundhe, in his complaint, said that the electronic parts were ordered from Gujarat in order to assemble and install two transformers on the MbPT properties. The parts were received in January 2021 and stored in the shed number 12A ID.

The theft came to light in October last year when two officials with the MbPT’s chief mechanical engineer section visited Mundhe and demanded to see the transformer parts. Mundhe directed them to the 12A ID shed. A few days later, Mundhe’s reporting head told him that the parts were missing and demanded an explanation in writing.

“Mundhe launched inquiries and submitted a report on December 19, in which he mentioned that a total of 94 parts, including bars, cables and other items, worth ₹24.18 lakh were missing from the shed,” a police officer said.

After taking Mundhe’s report into consideration, the MbPT approached the police and an FIR was registered against unknown persons for theft on Saturday. The MbPT has submitted a detailed inventory of the missing parts as well as a copy of Mundhe’s report.

“Shed superintendents are given duties in rotating shifts at the docks, and our responsibility is to keep an eye on the goods that are imported and exported. However, as the 12A ID shed is very large and there is not enough manpower, watching all the goods is not possible. Since the shed’s doors are very old, they do not shut anymore and hence, the shed is always open,” Mundhe said in his statement accessed by HT.

“Due to the complete lack of security at the shed, the parts could have been stolen over a period of time by anyone who had regular access to it. We are making inquiries with all such persons and also checking for any relevant CCTV footage. The parts could have either been sold on the black market or as scrap depending on who stole them and what kind of contacts they have,” the officer added.