Elgar Parishad case accused Jyoti Jagtap moves HC for bail
Jyoti Jagtap, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, told the Bombay high court on Tuesday that she had been falsely implicated for promoting Maoist ideology and the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court did not take a note of it while rejecting her bail plea in February
Jyoti Jagtap, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, told the Bombay high court on Tuesday that she had been falsely implicated for promoting Maoist ideology and the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court did not take a note of it while rejecting her bail plea in February.
Her counsel said that Jagtap along with two other members of Kabir Kala Manch were also wrongfully charged with inciting the attendees of Elgar Parishad, an event held in Pune on December 31, 2017, on the instructions of Milind Teltumbde, a wanted accused in the case.
A division bench of justice A S Gadkari and justice Milind Jadhav was hearing Jagtap’s regular bail application filed through advocate Kritika Agarwal.
Agarwal said that the trial would take a very long time to complete as the court was still at the stage of framing charges. As a large number of witnesses had to be examined and as there was no legally admissible evidence against Jagtap and she had cooperated in the investigation, no purpose would be served by keeping her behind bars, she said.
The NIA, however, claimed that Jagtap was one of the main conspirators of anti-national activities and was an active member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) who worked in an urban area through its frontal organisation Kabir Kala Manch.
The probe agency, through an affidavit in a reply to Jagtap’s appeal, further said that she was in touch with other co-accused and hence, the denial of bail by the trial court was valid.
The bench posted the hearing of the matter after two weeks.
In February, the special court had rejected the regular bail applications of four accused, including three members of Kabir Kala Manch - Jagtap, Sagar Gorkhe, and Ramesh Gaichor - and Hany Babu, an associate professor at Delhi University. The court had relied on the NIA’s submissions which stated that the three members were active members of the CPI (Maoist) and were receiving instructions from Teltumbde. The court had rejected Babu’s application on the ground that he was acting as a coordinator for the banned outfit with support from abroad and was also responsible for arranging explosives which were to use for anti-national activities.
-
KCR’s Bihar visit to boost Nitish Kumar’s Oppn alliance bid ahead of JD(U) meet
Ahead of the Janata Dal (United)'s national executive and council meetings, the visit of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Bihar and Rao's meeting with counterpart Nitish Kumar is viewed as a politically significant step to build a larger Opposition alliance in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. KCR is likely to also meet Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
-
Furious resident stuck in lift assaults security guard, arrested
Gurugram: Furious on getting stuck for about an hour inside a lift, a 40-year-old man on Monday resorted to verbally abusing and slapping a security guard of an upscale apartment in Sector 50, police said. Following the alleged assault, the police have registered a case against the suspect who was then detained late evening, Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east). Ashok Kumar (50), who works as a security guard said that although Nath has apologised to him, he did not forgive him.
-
Two history sheeters involved in 42 house break-ins held
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for separate house break-in incidents. The police have discovered that one of them had 18 house break-in cases, whereas the nother was involved in 24. The accused have been identified as Shabbir Zamir Ahmed Qureshi, 24, who lives in Wadala TT area, and a Nallasopara resident, 43, Shakir Hussain Shaikh. Shabbir was involved in 24 house break-ins allegedly committed in the past seven to eight years.
-
Pune ZP teacher arrested for molesting students
The Pune rural police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old Zilla Parishad teacher from Pune district for molesting students of Class 7 in June, said officials. The Pune rural police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) invoking various sections against the accused from Ambegaon tehsil following the complaint from head master. In one incident, the teacher forced himself on a 13-year-old student, while she was sitting a bench.
-
Bhupendra Chaudhary resigns from Yogi cabinet after taking over as U.P BJP chief
A day after taking charge as the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday, resigned from his post of cabinet minister for panchayati raj in the chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government. A senior officer said that nothing is certain as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics