Elgar Parishad case: Jyoti Jagtap files for discharge
Mumbai: Jyoti Jagtap, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for her purported involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, on Wednesday filed for discharge citing a lack of evidence against her.
The Elgaar Parishad was an event held on December 31, 2017, in Pune’s Shaniwar Wada to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima. It had approximately 35,000 people in attendance.
The NIA claimed that Jagtap, arrested in September 2021, was a member of Kabir Kala Manch, an alleged frontal organisation of banned CPI (Maoist) and propagated Naxal activities and Maoist ideology, and was a co-conspirator with other arrested accused.
The federal agency also claimed that she was allegedly raising anti-government slogans (both the Centre and then BJP-led government in Maharashtra) through songs and street plays.
The plea was filed on the day when the special NIA court was scheduled to frame charges against 17 accused in the case. The court has now asked the prosecution to submit its reply to the discharge plea. On Wednesday, some other accused in the case also expressed their desire to move discharge pleas.
In the discharge plea, filed through advocates Sharif Shaikh and Susan Abraham, Jagtap has claimed innocence and pleaded that she has been falsely implicated in the case.
She claimed that the prosecution has failed to show that Kabir Kala Manch was a frontal organisation linked to CPI(Maoist), she was a member of the group, or that she had committed any act contrary to the law.
Jagtap said that though she was named in the original FIR registered at Vishrambaug police station in Pune, she was not arrested for two and a half years.
Pune Police arrest two for stealing 14 silencers from cars
The Pune police arrested two men for stealing silencers from cars and selling their parts. The duo was found involved in 14 cases in Pune city and rural areas. The two were identified as Shivprasad Pandharinath Rokade, 21, and Ram Rajesh Dhole, 20, residents of Alandi in Khed, Pune. The police are investigating the use of expensive elements after it was sold by the two. During their arrest, they were found with five stolen silencers.
HC reserves order on Kumar Vishwas’ plea against Punjab Police FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea from poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas seeking stay on criminal proceedings in an FIR registered by the Punjab Police on April 12. The matter was listed for hearing before the bench of justice Anoop Chitkara, which after hearing the parties ordered listing of the matter on Monday for its interim order on this plea.
Prepare crisp presentation of dev schemes for ministers: Uttar Pradesh CS to DMs
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed district magistrates (DMs) to prepare a crisp and effective presentation on development-oriented schemes for the ministers who will be visiting districts to take stock of development activities. The government, he said, had made 18 groups of ministers, one each for every division.
Fees for PUC certificate hiked by 30% for two-wheelers, 28% for four-wheelers in Maharashtra
In a circular issued by the state transport commissioner Avinash Dakhane on Wednesday, the Pollution Under Control certificate fee has been increased by 30 per cent for two-wheelers and 28 per cent for four-wheelers. As per the circular, for the last few months, there was a demand by the PUC authorised centres to increase the fee for pollution tests and accordingly it was hiked.
State to ask Centre to reduce 9-month gap for booster dose
Mumbai Due to the steady rise in Covid cases over the last couple of weeks, the state government is planning to ask the union government to make vaccination mandatory and reduce the nine-month gap for the booster jab. Meanwhile, in an indication that mandatory masking may soon make a comeback, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also urged people to voluntarily mask up and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
