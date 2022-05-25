Embracing killer of ex-PM sets wrong precedent: Shiv Sena criticises MK Stalin
MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday criticised Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin for welcoming Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination convict AG Perarivalan, saying such acts set a wrong precedent and do not sit well in the political culture of the country. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said that Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in May 1991 was shocking but a chief minister embracing the convict of killing the former prime minister is even more shocking.
Perarivalan is one of the seven convicts in the assassination of the former prime minister. The manner in which Stalin received Perarivalan on the day of the Supreme Court’s decision announcing his release triggered a political controversy. An image of the chief minister hugging Perarivalan at the Chennai airport went viral, evoking strong reactions from many quarters.
“Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister of the country and he was assassinated in Tamil Nadu. The convict of the assassination plot was released recently, and the chief of Tamil Nadu welcomed him, which does not sit well with our culture and morality. No matter what your politics is, one cannot pay respect to the killers of a prime minister. It is inappropriate and sets a wrong precedent,” Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai.
The editorial in Saamana said that the criminal elements in politics are increasing and now they are being given ministerial berths. “But celebrating the killer of a former prime minister is a serious instance; in which culture does this fit in?”
Sena’s criticism of Stalin is particularly interesting given the cordial ties between Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Tamil Nadu counterpart. Stalin’s party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is one of the regional parties that is joining hands to cobble up a front against the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level. Stalin had come to Mumbai for the swearing-in of Thackeray on November 28, 2019, following an invitation from Thackeray.
Raut added that in the past terrorists were felicitated and celebrated but it was met with criticism and protest. “Many Khalistani leaders were felicitated by leaders then, the killers of Indira Gandhi were also celebrated, attempts were made by some political parties to give a status of freedom fighter to the terrorists, who were killed in skirmishes with the armed forces. In all the instances there was a widespread protest against it,” he said.
Mumbai Traffic Police to enforce helmet rule for pillion riders from Jun 9
The Mumbai Traffic Police will start penalising two-wheeler riders if the pillion rider is without a helmet from June 9, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. A similar penalty will be imposed for pillion riders without helmets. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said they penalise an average of 1,200 two-wheeler riders for helmetless riding every day. Roushan said that the police are also writing to schools and colleges to create awareness on road safety and the helmet rule.
Cops to penalise helmetless pillion riders from June 9
Mumbai In a move to promote safety, pillion riders on two-wheelers will be penalised for not wearing helmets from June 9 onwards. The Mumbai traffic police issued a warning on Wednesday and said that they will start penalising pillion riders after 15 days. Usually, a helmetless rider has to pay a fine of ₹500. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said that on an average, they are penalising about 1,200 two-wheelers daily.
Pune city to get normal water supply tomorrow due to President’s visit
The Pune Municipal Corporation which had earlier announced water cut on Thursday (May 26) has now cancelled it as the President of India will be visiting the city for a programme. The city will get a normal water supply, said officials. President Ramnath Kovind is visiting the city for the launch of the 125th-anniversary celebration of the Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta temple which is located at Budhwar peth.
Jog education trust chief, three others booked by Pune police for cheating and forgery
Pune The Bund Garden police have booked Marathi actor Surekha Jog and three others including a former education officer on charges of forging signatures and preparing bogus documents in the name of Zilla Parishad education department for obtaining funds from the government department, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place between January 1, 2019 and May 24, 2022. Police inspector Sunil Khedekar is investigating the case.
Sacked Punjab health minister’s family alleges conspiracy, vows to fight back
A day after Punjab's health minister Dr Vijay Singla was sacked by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and arrested for corruption, the Aam Aadmi Party legislator's family alleged a conspiracy behind the charges of kickbacks for clearing tenders. Dr Vijay Singla's wife Anita Singla declined comment, too. “We will issue a statement at an opportune time,” said a non-practicising Ayurveda doctor, Anita.
