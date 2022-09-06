Employee plans own robbery, arrested with accomplice who fled with ₹13.75L
But their plan was exposed when the police scanned CCTV cameras. "The employee and his associate were communicating in sign language," said the police officer
Mumbai: Employee of a chartered accountancy firm was arrested on Monday along with his associate for allegedly robbing an amount of ₹13.75 lakh belonging to the company.
The Mulund police officials said that as per the plan, the associate of the employee made him unconscious by placing a handkerchief laced with chloroform on his mouth and fled with cash – making it appear that the employee was robbed by some unknown person.
But their plan was exposed when the police scanned CCTV cameras. “The employee and his associate were communicating in sign language,” said the police officer.
The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the employee, Sumit Wadekar, collected cash from the clients of the firm and returned to the office on PK Road in Mulund West. When he reached the office gate, one person came from behind and placed a handkerchief in his mouth. Wadekar became unconscious and the person fled with the bag with ₹13.75 lakh.
Another employee of the office came out after some time and noticed Wadekar lying at the staircase and informed the office. Wadekar was rushed to the hospital in Mulund for treatment and police were also informed about the incident.
Based on the statement given by the firm owner, Sidharth Shah, a case was registered with the Mulund police station under section 392 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code late in the evening, said a police officer.
The Mulund police then started investigating the matter and checked the CCTV footage of the building. While checking the footage at the time of the incident, police found that Wadekar and the suspect had entered the building premises together and after going a few steps ahead, Wadekar turned and communicated with the suspect in sign language.
“It looked like they knew each other,” said a police officer. Apart from that, police also noticed that the suspect was seen keeping a bottle in his bag after pouring the chemical on his handkerchief, added the officer.
Police then decided to interrogate Wadekar in detail and his interrogation brought out the plan that he allegedly hatched with his accomplice, as he required money. His associate has also been taken into custody for investigation, said a police officer.
