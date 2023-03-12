Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Entertainment firm director booked for cheating journalist of 1.40 crore

Entertainment firm director booked for cheating journalist of 1.40 crore

ByVijay Kumar Yadav
Mar 12, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Pandey, a resident of Lucknow, is a director at Brainstorm Entertainment LLP. In January 2016, he had told the complainant, 65, that he was organising an Indian Film Academics Award in America and the latter could invest in the project and earn 20% profit

MUMBAI: Police have booked a director of an entertainment company and two of his associates on charges of duping a journalist of 1.40 crore. Interestingly, the accused, Saurabh Pandey, is currently in jail in a 1.33 crore cheating case involving an NRI woman from the US.

MUMBAI, INDIA – DECEMBER 21: Saurabh Pandey of Brainstorm Entertainment during the press conference to announce the launching of Indian Academy Awards (IAA) on December 21, 2016 in Mumbai, India. Founded by Brainstorm Entertainment and backed by event stalwart Cineyug, the IAA will be hosted at the Oracle Arena in the Bay Area, Silicon Valley in California. (Photo by Pramod Thakur/Hindustan Times ) (Hindustan Times)
MUMBAI, INDIA – DECEMBER 21: Saurabh Pandey of Brainstorm Entertainment during the press conference to announce the launching of Indian Academy Awards (IAA) on December 21, 2016 in Mumbai, India. Founded by Brainstorm Entertainment and backed by event stalwart Cineyug, the IAA will be hosted at the Oracle Arena in the Bay Area, Silicon Valley in California. (Photo by Pramod Thakur/Hindustan Times ) (Hindustan Times)

Pandey, a resident of Lucknow, is a director at Brainstorm Entertainment LLP. In January 2016, he had told the complainant, 65, that he was organising an Indian Film Academics Award in America and the latter could invest in the project and earn 20% profit.

Accordingly, the journalist, who resides in Andheri’s Four Bungalows, invested 1.40 crore. But neither did he get the promised profit nor the principal amount, the complaint said, adding when he recently found out that Pandey had similarly duped many others, he approached the Amboli police.

On Friday, a case against Pandey and his associates Manjusha Pandey and Vandana Krishna was registered under section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

“Our investigation has revealed that the accused has cheated many others, including some politicians in other places of the country. This is our second case against Pandey,” Bandopant Bansode, senior inspector at Amboli police station, said.

A police officer said Pandey was arrested in November 2022 for allegedly duping the NRI woman after he had befriended her on a dating site and persuaded her to invest money in a company he was setting up for Indian Premier League. He had promised her 15% annual returns.

Pandey even threatened to harm her if she asked for her money and allegedly molested her at a hotel, the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out