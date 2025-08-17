Environmental activists serve legal action over celebrations inside SGNP

MUMBAI: A day after writing letters and expressing concerns over the festivities taking place inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), environmental activists on Saturday sent a legal notice to the forest authorities. Mumbai, India. June 05, 2025: Top view of Sanjay Gandhi National Parl and Borivali area of Mumbai Suburban. Mumbai, India. June 05, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Representing environmental non-governmental organisations Vanashakti and Yeoor Environmental Society, advocate Ronita Bhattacharya Bector sent the notice to the SGNP director, the additional principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife (West), the principal secretary of the environment department, and the chief secretary of the revenue and forest department.

In July, a Kanwar Yatra took place inside the forest, said Rohit Joshi, founder of the Yeoor Environment Society. “Then again, another religious event took place in August. Soon, the political parties began demanding that the park remain open for idol immersion,” he said.

The notice stated that religious festivities, ceremonies, and social gatherings within the SGNP are prohibited by the Bombay High Court to prevent ecological disturbance to wildlife. In an order passed in 2022, the court directed the forest department to prevent any non-forest activities within the national park, which includes idol immersions and processions. It also directed them to take all necessary actions to safeguard the ecology, as SGNP is a protected forest under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

“The loudspeakers and other activities will harm the wildlife. People dipping into the water or immersing idols in it can threaten the crocodiles, reptiles, and other animals in the water bodies,” said Stalin, director of Vanashakti. “Even commoners and trekkers are prohibited from going on the Dahisar riverside, but religious people are allowed to bathe in the river as part of their rituals. There should be a uniform law in the park.”

Stalin activist demanded the prohibition of these activities and for forest range officers to be deployed to ensure compliance with the high court order. The activists also demand the issuance of a public notice stating that non-forest activities are prohibited in the park. Police should be deployed to ensure enforcement of the laws, Joshi added. “Failing to do so, a contempt of court petition will be filed.”

SGNP director Anita Patil was unavailable for a comment.