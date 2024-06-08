Estate agent duped of 40 lakh by radio serial producer

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old estate agent was cheated of ₹40 lakh by a man who lured him into investing money in a loss-making radio channel serial. According to the police, the accused promised good returns on the investment, claiming the channel was popular and would pick up with the show named Jai Bharti. HT Image

According to the Goregaon police, the complainant, Sameer Thakur, who lives in Jogeshwari, met Mahesh Pandey in March 2023. Pandey had given him a presentation for investing in the Jai Bharti serial on the radio channel.

Pandey had told him that the serial was running at a loss and needed investment. In May 2023, Thakur agreed to give Pandey ₹40 lakh for the channel. However, Thakur said that by 2024, he had not received any payout or profit from Pandey, after which he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

“We have registered a cheating case based on a complaint lodged by Thakur and are trying to trace the accused,” said a police officer from the Goregaon police station.