MUMBAI: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMMRCL), which operates metro rail lines in the city, has partnered with Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd, to install e-Swap battery stations at metro and monorail stations. However, there are fears that the already congested footpaths below these stations will be further swamped and cause problems for pedestrians. EV battery stns below Metro could obstruct pedestrian, fear experts

Experts working on pedestrian-friendly initiatives in Mumbai said that anything that obstructs pedestrian movement should be avoided, and the e-battery units should be placed at other strategic locations. “The staircases to any form of mass transit are heavily congested,” said an expert. “The authorities should identify locations after thorough research. Moreover it’s not that these e-bikes will be used by passengers for last-mile connectivity; they will only benefit the app-based operators using e-bikes.”

MMRCL sources dismissed the concerns, saying that e-bikers would be able to swap batteries in a matter of minutes and leave the battery-swapping station without causing too many problems for pedestrians. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd has installed the first such unit at Dahisar East, and going forward, will install them below 25 stations of Metro 2A and Metro 7 and six monorail stations.

“This collaboration is the first major rollout under our Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy to promote clean energy solutions and smart last-mile connectivity,” said an official. “This E-swap system allows electric two- and three-wheeler users to exchange their depleted Honda Mobile Power Pack e-battery for a fully charged one in under two minutes.”

MMMOCL officials said that all installations would adhere to strict safety, technical and environmental standards, ensuring smooth access and high usability for daily EV users, including delivery agents and fleet operators. MMMOCL will earn an estimated amount of ₹30 lakh in non-fare revenue. Under the EV policy, various private players can participate in this environment-friendly initiative to install such battery-swapping centres along Metro Lines 2A and 7.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA and chairman of MMMOCL, said, “By enabling quick and convenient battery-swapping at Metro and monorail locations, we are laying the foundation for future-ready transport.”