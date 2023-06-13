Even national parties don’t have 2 working presidents: Saamana takes a dig at NCP

Mumbai: Taking a dig at their Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally, Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Monday said that even national parties do not appoint two working presidents then why the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which recently lost its national party status, decided to do so. HT Image

An editorial in Saamana also remarked that the leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar, who was left out in the new NCP hierarchy, will have to work hard to earn trust as he had joined hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis in the past.

The editorial, titled “Aata Kuthe Bhakari Thapali” (suggesting It is just beginning), said NCP chief Sharad Pawar appointed Praful Patel as working president along with his daughter and MP Supriya Sule to defuse the allegation of nepotism.

“Sharad Pawar has made the new arrangement with an eye on the future. He has appointed two new working presidents. NCP has recently lost its national party status. Besides some MLAs in Nagaland and Keral and one MP in Lakshadweep, NCP is mainly a Maharashtra-based political party. Even big national parties do not appoint two working presidents then why does NCP need two presidents?” the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece asked.

Sharad Pawar did this to balance the old and new leadership, the editorial said, adding that Sule will look after the political affairs of Maharashtra and Patel will look after other states. It also said that the NCP assigned the responsibility of party general secretary to MP Sunil Tatkare, who has no interest in national politics.

“Sule will have a say in the selection of Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates and she will work with Ajit Pawar and state party president Jayant Patil. It indicates that along with Ajit Pawar, now Sule will be an authority in the state politics and it is her responsibility to prove herself,” the editorial said.

The Snea (UBT) mouthpiece yet again raised questions about Ajit Pawar over the perception that he may join hands with BJP.

“Ajit Pawar has been dropped in the new party arrangements. There are rumours that Ajit Pawar left the Delhi function due to this. Ajit Pawar is a player in Maharashtra politics and he has no interest in national politics,” Saamana said.

“It is said (in the political circle) that Ajit Pawar and his supporters have kept a connection with the BJP. It is the result of Ajit Pawar’s decision to join hands with Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in 2019. Though that did not last long, Ajit Pawar is still blamed for that. He will have to work hard to come out of that image. Credibility is at stake in politics. No one can predict which leader will join another party in the evening,” the editorial added.