Excavator driver killed in Vasai landslide, workers trapped

An excavator driver was killed, and several workers became trapped under debris following a landslide on Wednesday night in Vasai. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 pm while the workers were engaged in laying a pipeline for the Surya water supply project along the Versova Bay Bridge. NDRF personnel at the site

According to the police and rescue operation personnel, the excavator driver died when the landslide struck as the workers were busy installing the pipeline. The project is being carried out by private firms, including Larsen & Toubro.

At the time of the landslide, excavation work for the pipeline was underway. The excavator had begun digging when the ground suddenly gave way, causing the driver and the excavator to become trapped in the debris.

The police and fire brigade were alerted to the incident and quickly arrived at the scene to begin rescue operations. Several workers were successfully rescued, according to the police.

The Surya water supply project, which aims to improve water distribution in the region, has an estimated cost of ₹1,600 crore. The incident has raised concerns about the safety measures in place for workers involved in such large-scale infrastructure projects.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the landslide and will assess the site to determine the extent of the damage and any potential risks to the surrounding area. The identity of the deceased excavator driver has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.