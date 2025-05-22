Mumbai: A 50-year-old man with a past record of drug peddling has been arrested by the South Cyber Cell for allegedly facilitating cyber frauds by providing his bank accounts for financial transactions. The accused, Mohammad Arif Yusuf Khan, was previously arrested by the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell in 2017 for drug-related offences and had spent five years in prison before being released on bail. Ex-drug peddler held for aiding in ₹ 5.39 crore cyber fraud

According to the police, Khan’s role came to light during an investigation into a cyber fraud case involving ₹5.39 crore. “The complainant, a senior citizen from South Mumbai, had filed a case stating he was duped by a woman who posed as ‘Akruti Desai’ on a dating app,” said an officer from the South Cyber Cell. “She lured him with promises of high-return investment schemes and convinced him to transfer money via various links. It was only later that he realised he had been defrauded.”

As the investigation progressed, the police tracked the money trail and discovered that ₹4.5 lakh from the total amount had been transferred to Khan’s bank account. Khan, a resident of Pydhonie, is alleged to have withdrawn the funds through cheques and ATM transactions.

“After his release from jail, Khan came in contact with cyber criminals and began supplying bank accounts to them in exchange for commission. These accounts were used to receive and launder proceeds from online scams,” said a senior officer. “Depending on the number of accounts he provided, he would earn a cut.”

Khan was arrested by a team led by Inspector Nandkumar Gopale.