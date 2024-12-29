MUMBAI: Former minister and Dombivli legislator Ravindra Chavan is likely to be next Maharashtra BJP chief. The party on Saturday appointed Chavan as state in charge of its organisational rebuilding initiative, Sanghatan Parv. The move comes amid the speculations over Chavan’s likely elevation as state BJP chief as the incumbent Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been appointed as a minister in Mahayuti 2.0 government. Ex-minister Ravindra Chavan could be next state BJP chief

A senior BJP leader said the party leadership wants to appoint a new face as state BJP president. Chavan is a Maratha and did a remarkable job in handling party organisation in Konkan when he had been given the responsibility. He was public works minister in the Mahayuti government but was not picked this time as the BJP led coalition returned to power, he added.

“The new state president’s role will be important in the elections to local bodies and municipal corporations across the state that are likely to be held early next year,”said the above mentioned leader. Earlier on Wednesday, Bawankule said in Nagpur: “We will have our organisational elections in January. By January end, presidents of all district and tehsil units will be elected. After that, a new state unit president will be elected.”

Bawankule on Saturday announced Chavan’s appointment as state in-charge of Sanghtan Parv. The initiative to rebuild the party organisation was launched in Nagpur on December 21.

The party is also likely to replace Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar with a new face. Shelar was recently inducted as a information technology and cultural affairs minister in the Fadnavis government.

A state conclave of the party is planned at Shirdi on January 12. Union home minister Amit Shah is liekly to be present for the conclave.